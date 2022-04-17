National

PU demonstrates use of biodiesel and bioethanol for transport

Pondicherry University (PU) on Sunday demonstrated utilisation of biodiesel and bioethanol for transport in an event named ‘Towards fossil-fuel-free campus,’ organised by the Department of Green Energy Technology (DGET) of the University.
PU demonstrates use of biodiesel and bioethanol for transport
Dt Next Bureau

PUDUCHERRY: PU Assistant Registrar K Mahesh in a release said that showcasing the innovative method of producing biodiesel from feedstock with catalyst free and by-product free process of production and bioethanol from algal biomass, they have demonstrated the good quality of biodiesel and bioethanol by running a diesel car (Ambassador) with 100 per cent biodiesel and scooter (TVS Wego) with 10 per cent bioethanol blended petrol. The research has been accomplished with active collaboration of DGET and Auroville.

Biodiesel
Pondicherry University (PU)
bioethanol

Related Stories

No stories found.