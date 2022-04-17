PU demonstrates use of biodiesel and bioethanol for transport

PUDUCHERRY: PU Assistant Registrar K Mahesh in a release said that showcasing the innovative method of producing biodiesel from feedstock with catalyst free and by-product free process of production and bioethanol from algal biomass, they have demonstrated the good quality of biodiesel and bioethanol by running a diesel car (Ambassador) with 100 per cent biodiesel and scooter (TVS Wego) with 10 per cent bioethanol blended petrol. The research has been accomplished with active collaboration of DGET and Auroville.