Cops injured as mob goes on rampage in Hubballi over online post; 40 held

A large number of people allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a nearby hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi in Karnataka and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in Hubballi city.
Karnataka: “Around 40 people have been arrested and a few FIRs have been registered. Twelve of our officers on duty were injured and police vehicles were damaged. We have taken all precautionary measures so that such incidents do not occur again. We will not spare those who have taken law into their hands,” Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told reporters. According to him, someone had posted a social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the person was arrested and a case was registered.

Not satisfied with the action, some people started gathering around the police station. They were persuaded and later dispersed from the spot. Around midnight, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station, the officer said, adding that their leaders were summoned to the station and apprised about the action taken so far. However, the mob outside the station was not ready to listen to them and they went on a rampage, Labhu Ram said, adding that the mob damaged some police vehicles as they resorted to stone pelting. About a dozen olice officers have sustained injuries, the police commissioner said.

