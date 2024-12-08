Naan Mudhalvan a big hit as 70,000 get jobs in leading firms

CHENNAI: Naan Mudhalvan, one of the flagship schemes of the Stalin’s maiden government for students, has turned out to be highly successful as over 70,000 have landed jobs in an array of high-profile companies of international repute.

Notably, Chengalpattu has registered little over 50% placements in engineering firms, immediately followed by Chennai with close to 50 per cent.

Giving a break-up of the beneficiaries from engineering stream in the State capital and the neighbour, a senior official from the Higher Education Department, said “as of 2024, of the 3,015 students registered in Chengalpattu, 1,671 secured jobs. In case of Chennai, the placement percentage was 42.63%, that is of the 2,064 enrolled, 945 got through in the interviews.”

However, Thanjavur topped the list in overall placement numbers with 3,250 students of the total 12,328 from Arts and Science colleges getting employment.

In a jaw-dropping show in the diploma section, Ramanathapuram, not a high-performing education district, posted an impressive record of 95 per cent placement ranking. “Of the 299 students, as many as 292 got jobs," he added.

Though a large number of polytechnic students in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, etc., signed up, the placement percentage hasn’t been impressive.

Explaining the formula adopted to arrive at the placement ranking, the official said first the total number of students in all colleges in the district is taken, followed by the number of aspirants enrolled in the scheme and then the number of placements confirmed in the region. Based on these numbers, the placement score is awarded by adding weightage given for each district, college and the salary package offered to the applicants.

Since the start of the programme in 2022 until June 2024, 3,43,986 students from multiple streams have enrolled for placements.

A highlight of the scheme is that students of all education streams, including arts and science, polytechnic, and ITI are offered a chance to learn essential soft skills like personality development and language proficiency (English) and industry-specific core skills in cutting-edge technologies at affordable fee.

The top recruiters of Arts and Science students include companies like Reliance Retail, TCS, Wipro, Ellucian, Pegatron, Foxconn, Avasoft, Byjus and Flowserve. Engineering students were majorly absorbed by Amazon, Morgan Stanley, Qualcomm, PayPal, Virtusa, Walmart, Zoho, Accenture, Adenza, Asian Paints, Delphi TVS Technologies and BNY Mellon.