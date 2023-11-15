N Sankaraiah's death is a personal loss for me: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the demise of veteran freedom fighter and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader N Sankaraiah.

"I was shocked and pained by the death since I had hoped that the leader Sankaraiah would recover soon. 'Thagaisal Thamizhar' Comrade Sankaraiah is a worthy fighter for more. He is the owner of a life of unadulterated sacrifice that can be said to be special to the special. His demise will always be an irreparable loss to the Communist parties and Comrades and Tamil Nadu," Stalin said in a statement after paying last respects to Sankaraiah at a private hospital here.

Lauding the veteran leader, Stalin said that he is a warrior who fought against caste, class, oppression and domination all his life.

He also said it was his life’s blessing that he had the opportunity to present the Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award to him in 2021 and how he was moved when the late leader donated the entire prize money from the award towards COVID-19 relief.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays homage to veteran Marxist leader N Sankaraiah who passed away earlier today following illness in Chennai.#MKStalin #CMStalin #CPM #Sankaraiah #NSankaraiah #Chennai pic.twitter.com/G9cfi7zbMf

— DT Next (@dt_next) November 15, 2023

Stalin announces State honours for Sankaraiah.

Further, Stalin said that Sankaraiah's death is a personal loss to him as he was expecting to receive Sankaraiah's guidance for a few more years and he announced State honours for Sankaraiah.

"As a tribute to his contribution to Tamil Nadu as a freedom fighter, legislator and political party leader, his late body will be facilitated with State honours," he added.

Referring to the recent controversy over Governor R N Ravi's refusal to approve a honorary doctorate by Madurai Kamaraj University for Sankaraiah, Stalin said, "Even though I announced in last July, that the honorary doctorate would be conferred to the late leader Sankaraiah by the Madurai Kamaraj University, I now regret that the degree could not be conferred due to the 'conspiracy' of a few 'narrow-minded' persons who were unaware of the history of the freedom struggle in Tamil Nadu."

It may be recalled that the Madurai Kamaraj university's Syndicate and Senate had passed resolutions to confer the honorary doctorate to Sankaraiah, the Governor Ravi as the Chancellor of Universities refused to approve it.

N Sankaraiah, who was 102 years old, passed away today at a private hospital in Chennai. He was admitted to a private hospital on Monday in Chennai following complaints of cold, fever, and difficulty to breathe.



According to a CPI (M) statement, he experienced a drop in oxygen saturation levels on Monday. On Tuesday, he showed signs of recovery but his condition deteriorated, and passed away on Wednesday morning, said a CPM leader.

Sankaraiah was one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was one of the founders of the Madras Students organization and was elected Secretary of the Madurai Students Union. He was elected to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly twice from the Madurai West constituency in 1967 and from the Madurai East constituency in 1977 and 1980.

Leaders of various political parties have condoled his demise.