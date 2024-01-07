MoUs signed on between TN govt & investors on GIM 2024 opening day: Check list here

CHENNAI: Here are some of the MoUs signed on between Tamil Nadu government and the investors on the opening day of the GIM 2024:

TVS group for investment of Rs 5,000 crore for multiple projects capable of employing 1,000 persons in TN.

Hyundai for investing Rs 6,180 crore for ICE & EV a passenger car and EV battery manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram district and setting up of a hydrogen innovation valley with IIT Madras.

Energy major JSW Renewable committed to invest Rs 12,000 crore for renewable energy projects across TN. The investment will generate 6,600 jobs.

Vinfast signed to invest Rs 16,000 crore for establishing fully integrated EV manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi.

Pegatron to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Chengalpet. To generate 8,000 jobs.

Tata electronics to invest Rs 12,082 crore at Hosur in Krishnagiri. About 40,500 jobs to be generated.

Godrej to invest Rs 515 crore in Chengalpattu for home appliances manufacture.

First Solar to invest Rs 5,600 crore in Kancheepuram

Qualcomm to invest Rs 177 crore and employ 1,600 persons.