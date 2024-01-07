Begin typing your search...

MoUs signed on between TN govt & investors on GIM 2024 opening day: Check list here

TVS group for investment of Rs 5,000 crore for multiple projects capable of employing 1,000 persons in TN.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Jan 2024 5:42 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-07 17:47:15.0  )
MoUs signed on between TN govt & investors on GIM 2024 opening day: Check list here
X

Visual from the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 held in Chennai (Photo credit:Justin George)

CHENNAI: Here are some of the MoUs signed on between Tamil Nadu government and the investors on the opening day of the GIM 2024:

  • TVS group for investment of Rs 5,000 crore for multiple projects capable of employing 1,000 persons in TN.
  • Hyundai for investing Rs 6,180 crore for ICE & EV a passenger car and EV battery manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram district and setting up of a hydrogen innovation valley with IIT Madras.
  • Energy major JSW Renewable committed to invest Rs 12,000 crore for renewable energy projects across TN. The investment will generate 6,600 jobs.
  • Vinfast signed to invest Rs 16,000 crore for establishing fully integrated EV manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi.
  • Pegatron to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Chengalpet. To generate 8,000 jobs.
  • Tata electronics to invest Rs 12,082 crore at Hosur in Krishnagiri. About 40,500 jobs to be generated.
  • Godrej to invest Rs 515 crore in Chengalpattu for home appliances manufacture.
  • First Solar to invest Rs 5,600 crore in Kancheepuram
  • Qualcomm to invest Rs 177 crore and employ 1,600 persons.
GIM 2024TN govtinvestorsMoUsTamil Nadu Government
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X