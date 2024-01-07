Begin typing your search...
MoUs signed on between TN govt & investors on GIM 2024 opening day: Check list here
TVS group for investment of Rs 5,000 crore for multiple projects capable of employing 1,000 persons in TN.
CHENNAI: Here are some of the MoUs signed on between Tamil Nadu government and the investors on the opening day of the GIM 2024:
- TVS group for investment of Rs 5,000 crore for multiple projects capable of employing 1,000 persons in TN.
- Hyundai for investing Rs 6,180 crore for ICE & EV a passenger car and EV battery manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram district and setting up of a hydrogen innovation valley with IIT Madras.
- Energy major JSW Renewable committed to invest Rs 12,000 crore for renewable energy projects across TN. The investment will generate 6,600 jobs.
- Vinfast signed to invest Rs 16,000 crore for establishing fully integrated EV manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi.
- Pegatron to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Chengalpet. To generate 8,000 jobs.
- Tata electronics to invest Rs 12,082 crore at Hosur in Krishnagiri. About 40,500 jobs to be generated.
- Godrej to invest Rs 515 crore in Chengalpattu for home appliances manufacture.
- First Solar to invest Rs 5,600 crore in Kancheepuram
- Qualcomm to invest Rs 177 crore and employ 1,600 persons.
Next Story