Mother's Day Special: The unspoken struggles of motherhood

CHENNAI: As it’s said, with a newborn, a new mother is also born. In many instances, they also require attention and must learn how to take care of the baby and themselves. Doctors and new mothers from the city discuss the necessary steps to take and the experiences following delivery.

Discussing the duration of breastfeeding for newborns, neonatologist Dr Deepa Hariharan says, “Up to six months, the babies must be exclusively given breast milk, and after that, complementary foods and breastfeeding must be continued till two years. They must receive developmentally supportive care as the baby’s senses begin to develop.” In addition, she notes that mothers feel happy, cheerful, and spend adequate quality time with their infants, who also enjoy spending time with their siblings. “Overstimulation and understimulation of babies must be avoided,” she adds.

Dr Deepa also shares that even if the baby doesn’t sleep, there should not be noise and dim light for the newborn to relax. “Also, parents must understand that things like puking and restlessness, to a certain extent, are common in babies.”

Post-delivery, a woman’s body undergoes significant hormonal changes as the hormones responsible for maintaining the baby in the womb decrease, allowing her to gradually return to her usual hormonal balance. Sleeplessness, added responsibilities, and changes in family dynamics can trigger depressive symptoms in a woman.

“It is normal for mothers to feel fatigued, vulnerable, lethargic, not enjoy motherhood, and experience irritability, frequent anger, and outbursts. However, if it progresses into postpartum depression, it must be identified,” shares Dr Vasanth Renganathan, a senior consultant psychiatrist. Identifying this early can help in seeking guidance from a mental health professional.

“Postpartum depression is treated with medications, which can be administered even during breastfeeding,” Vasanth adds. Medications, therapy, family support, good sleep, physical exercise, and a well-balanced routine will aid the mother’s recovery.

“Sometimes, societal pressure during pregnancy and after delivery also affects mothers mentally. A supportive system is another issue after delivery. The situation of breastfeeding is also not the same for everyone. And bits of advice from different people lead to confusion. It is crucial to have supportive people around,” states Sandra Susan Joseph, a new mother.