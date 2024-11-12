More resources now to manage North East monsoon situation in Chennai: DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at Ripon Building on Tuesday, and reviewed the precautionary measures and monitoring activities undertaken in anticipation of the northeast monsoon.

He said that no major water-logging has been reported in the city so far, and additional equipments have been installed to pump out stagnated rainwater.

“The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall across the State for the next four days. We’ve inquired about the precautionary measures and the current situation. A total of 1,194 motor pumps, 158 super sucker machines, and 524 jet rodding machines are ready for deployment. The resource has increased by 21% compared to the first monsoon in October,” said Udhayanidhi.

Based on the experience from October’s rainfall and reports from monitoring officers, the State government has mobilised additional motors to ensure preparedness. As many as 329 relief centres (from 98 centres in October) and 120 kitchens are kept ready.

“Out of the 22 subways in the city, all except the Ganeshapuram subway are operating with normal traffic. The Ganeshapuram subway is temporarily closed for railway overpass work. There have been no significant water-logging issues in any area. However, we’re continuing to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

There have been several complaints on social media platforms, which have been addressed with urgency. A total of 22,000 personnel are working with the GCC. GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said, “Rainwater harvesting systems have been set up, and all buildings have been instructed to implement rainwater harvesting.”