CHENNAI: Chennai and its suburbs are set to experience cloudy days and get mild showers in the evening for the next few days as the southwest monsoon is favorable for Tamil Nadu.

The meteorological department forecast for the next two days said that light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur across the state. However, the maximum temperature is expected to surge and record around 36 to 37 degree Celsius in the interior districts.

“As moderate westerlies prevail over the sub-division, an east-west shear zone roughly at 5.8 km above mean sea level has become less marked. And the southwest monsoon is favorable to Tamil Nadu; the state is likely to witness light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lighting activities in the evening hours. There would be intense rain at times, especially over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone warning center of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Chennai and its outskirts experience westerly wind, and sea breeze in the noon and evening respectively, and there might be mild rain with strong wind in the evening hours. “There would be a respite from intense heat for Chennaities as the maximum temperature is expected to decrease gradually. However, the interior districts including Trichy, Vellore, Salem, and Madurai is likely to experience soaring temperature and will record around 36 degree Celsius to 37 degree Celsius for the next two days,” added the weather officer.

According to RMC, in the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Nilgiris with 11 cm. Followed by Krishnagiri 9 cm, Pudukottai 8 cm, Tiruvallur 7 cm, Chennai – Ayanavaram, Nungambakkam, Tirupathur and Perambalur received 4 cm rainfall each.

Tamil Nadu fishermen advised not to venture into the sea for the next four days. As squally wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast, and adjoining Comorin area.