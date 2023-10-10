MHC permanently injuncts Dhanabal from commenting against EPS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday permanently injuncted C Dhanabal, brother of Kanagaraj (deceased), restraining him from making any comments against Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in connection with the Kodanad heist cum murder case.

Justice N Sathish Kumar directed to file the documents related to the case in the Master Court and adjourned the case to November 6 for further hearing.

The leader of the opposition party and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami moved the Madras High Court seeking a gag order against Dhanabal to restrain him from making any remarks about the former in connection with the Kodanad heist cum murder case.

EPS also sought a libel of Rs 1.10 crore against Dhanabal, as the Parliamentary election is nearing his political rivals are pushing Dhanabal to make defamatory comments against him, connecting the Kodanad case, to defame the AIADMK party's name among the voters.

EPS also claimed that it was an agenda-driven plan to defame him after his ascendence as general secretary of AIADMK.

It may be noted that Dhanabal, the brother of C Kanagaraj, who was a prime accused in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case killed in a car accident, recently made several interviews in the media and commented about EPS linked with the infamous case.