MHC directs State to take action on Yuvaraj’s plea for ‘A’ class prison

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to take action on a plea of life convict in the Gokulraj murder case, S Yuvaraj, who is seeking ‘A’ class cell in jail.

Petitioner Suvitha, wife of Yuvaraj moved the Madras High Court seeking to grant ‘A’ class cell to her husband, who is currently in Coimbatore Central Prison serving a life sentence.

The case was heard by a division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice Sunder Mohan directed the State to take action on the plea within four weeks after obtaining a report from the Salem district administration.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that considering the education qualification, ‘A’ class cell can be granted to Yuvaraj.

Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Tilak objected to the submission and contended that as Yuvaraj was sentenced for the murder of a Dalit Gokulraj in June 2015, and the ‘A’ class prison should not be given to him.