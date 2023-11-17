MHC directs petitioner to submit necessary docus in case against Min EV Velu's college

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court has directed the petitioner to submit necessary documents alleging the Arunai Engineering College, founded by sitting Minister EV Velu, constructed by encroaching water canal illegally.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the petitioner to attach relevant documents and posted the matter to January 31.

The petitioner T S Shankar from Tiruvannamalai, moved the MHC seeking to direct the district collector of Tiruvannamalai to take action against the Arunai college.

The petitioner stated that the Arunai Engineering College constructed a wall upon encroaching a lake channel in Thiruvannamalai. Due to this the water flow between Thenmathur village - Keezhnachipatu village stopped and the college contaminating the water by letting the drainage water of the college into the lake channel.

This led the lake water to get polluted and affected the villagers and farmers, who depend upon the lake water for farming, said the petitioner.

The petitioner also stated that his complaint regarding the encroachment to the district collector is left with inaction, as the college is founded by the minister E V Velu and run by his son E V Kumaran.