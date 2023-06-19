Meenambakkam records 2nd highest rainfall in June in last 73 years

CHENNAI: Meenambakkam weather station recorded the second highest rainfall in the last 73 years with 16 cm on Monday, since 1996 when 282 mm of rainfall was registered in June month, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

Heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is predicted for 11 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Cuddalore for the next two days.

While addressing the media, Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology of RMC, Chennai said, “Due to upper air atmospheric circulation prevails over southeast Bay of Bengal, and the easterlies and westerly winds between the east-west shear zone prevail over the sea, and likely to move towards north. Under its influence, heavy rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladathurai, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and delta districts for the next two days.”

“On June 21 and 22, light to moderate rain is likely to occur across the state due to the same. Meenambakkam recorded the second-highest rainfall in the last 73 years with 16 cm, and the highest was registered in 1996 with 282 mm. Similarly, Nungambakkam recorded the third highest rainfall in the months of June with 9 cm rain, and 27 years ago it was 34.7 cm,” he added.

As several parts of the State received intense rain from Sunday, Taramani and Alandur recorded 14 cm, Kancheepuram 13 cm, Anna University (Chennai) 10 cm, West Tambaram, DGP office 9 cm each, MGR Nagar and Tiruvallur district with 8 cm rainfall each, according to RMC data.

In addition, the Center advised Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next two days. The strong wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph prevails over Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, and southwest Bay of Bengal.