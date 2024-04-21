Meenakshi-Sundareswarar wedding held with religious fervour

MADURAI: Amidst a huge gathering of devotees, Meenakshi Thirukkalyanam, the celestial wedding, a key highlight of the annual Chithirai festival, was held in a grand manner in Madurai on Sunday.

Devotees in large numbers thronged the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, which is located in the heart of Madurai city since early morning hours and witnessed the iconic event at 8.51 am, sources said. On the 10th day of the festival, which’s observed during the month of Chithirai in the Tamil calendar, the devotees observed the celebration of the divine wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar.

After a procession along the Chithirai streets, Lord Sundareswarar with Piriyavidai and Goddess Meenakshi arrived on the bedecked stage. The deities were dressed up in silk and adorned with fine jewellery.

A large number of female devotees renewed their Mangalsutras following the celestial wedding. Later, the processional idols of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar were taken out in a grand procession on a palanquin and a silver elephant, respectively, to the Thirukalyana Mandapam for public darshan.

Several Judges from the High Court, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Ministers P Moorthy, PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, chairperson of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Board of Trustees Rukmini Palanivel Rajan, Joint Commissioner of the Temple S Krishnan and HR&CE officials were among those who witnessed the event.