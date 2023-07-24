Major relief to farmers as TN govt introduces early subsidy plan to purchase agri machineries

CHENNAI: In a major relief to the farmers, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam on Monday announced that the farmers will now get the early subsidy to purchase agricultural machineries.

He further urged the farmers to register their details in the Uzhavan App to get the agriculture machinery and purchase power tillers and power weeders under the subsidy scheme.

"With the aim of subsidising micro and medium farmers to get medium-level agricultural machinery, the State government is providing 5,000 power tillers and power weeding tools, and the beneficiaries are being registered in the Uzhavan App," MRK Panneerselvam said.

Pointing out the delay in getting a bank loan to purchase the agricultural machineries, the Minister said that the existing procedure has been changed, and the farmers can pay only their contribution amount (i.e., the total amount of the machinery after deducting the subsidy amount) directly to the agricultural machinery manufacturers or distributors or agents.

"The scheme provides subsidised agricultural machinery to individual farmers including micro, medium, Adi Dravidar, tribes and women farmers by providing a maximum subsidy amount of Rs 85,000 (50%) to purchase power tillers and maximum subsidy amount of Rs 63,000 to purchase power weeders. While other farmers can avail 40 per cent of subsidy (i.e., Rs 70,000 for power tillers and Rs 50,000 for power weeders). After receiving the subsidy amount, farmers can pay their remaining contribution amount through the online transaction (RTGS/NEFT) or demand draft to the concerned company or distributor or agent," he added.

Further, the Minister said that the farmers belonging to SC, and ST communities would get an additional subsidy of 20 per cent (i.e. Rs 34,000 for power tillers and Rs 25,000 for power weeders).

Notably, in the current practice, farmers have to pay the full amount for the agricultural machineries (i.e. the subsidy and their contribution amount) to purchase the machineries, and after the purchase, the government will release the subsidy to the farmers on a retrospective basis.

To ignore the delay in availing bank loans for the purchase of agriculture machineries, the government has introduced the early subsidy plan.