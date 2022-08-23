Some fun & interesting facts about Madras

CHENNAI: It was in this week in 1639 that the purchase of Madrasapatnam was made by the East India Company, thus setting the ball rolling in the making of the renowned city that it is today. The year 2022 marks the 383rd anniversary of Chennai.

As we celebrate the founding of the city of Madras (now Chennai), let's take a look at some fun facts:

Here are some mind-blowing facts on Madras you must know on Madras day!

--India’s first metropolitan city is Madras.

- Constructed in 1678, St. Mary’s Church on the premises of Fort St. George is the oldest Anglican Church in India.

- The establishment of the ‘Madras Bank’ on 1683 heralded the first European-style banking system in India.

- After London, Chennai is the second oldest corporation in the world, dating as far back as 1687.

-The first village to be added to Chennai was Triplicane which was obtained in 1676 on rent from the Sultan of Golkonda.

-The city is home to the Chepauk M.A. Chidambaram stadium, which is the oldest cricket stadium in India.

- Madras has the oldest railway station in Asia. The Royapettah railway station which is still in operation began in 1856.

-The oldest shopping in India was built during British rule in 1863 is Spencer Plaza in Anna Salai.

- Chennai is the only presidency which was not suffered by the zamindari system.

-Madras regiment is the first regiment to be started under British India Army.

-Madras was the first to adopt the Indian standard time of 5.30 hours ahead of GMT.

-Chennai is the only city in India that was attacked during World War I (28 July 1914 to 11 November 1918).

-The Madras University introduced Bachelor’s degree course in Music in the year 1930 for the first time in India.

-India’s first Cancer Hospital was established in 1920 in Chennai.

-The Fort Museum inside the premises of Fort St. George has the pride of having the first tricolour hoisted after the Indian independence.

-Chennai has the biggest artificial seaport in India and the biggest port in the Bay of Bengal region.

-India’s oldest engineering college was built in madras.

- Mount road in Chennai is said to be around 400 years old.

-Theosophical Society in Chennai houses one of the oldest Banyan Trees- About 450 years old.

-The Thousand Lights Mosque (1810) is one of the biggest mosques in the country. It got its unique name that states 1,000 oil lamps are needed to illuminate its large assembly hall.

-The Anna flyover is India's first flyover.

-LIC was the tallest building in India when it was inaugurated in 1959.

- The Vandalur Zoo in Chennai was the first zoo in India and one of the largest in South Asia.

-Chennai Central prison is the oldest jail in India.

-The Madras High Court building is the second biggest judicial structure in the world.