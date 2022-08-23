Exhibition in city on ayahs, cooks, and the forgotten folks of Madras

CHENNAI: The study of history doesn’t cover the entire society. Invariably, it ignores a huge sect of people, while only kings, queens and warriors hog the pages of our history books. The exhibition recognises ayahs, cooks, butlers, palanquin bearers and dubashes. It is all about them,” says Venkatesh Ramakrishnan, a city historian who curated the thirteen-day exhibition featuring some of the vintage images and postcards titled ‘Serving the Raj – Hired Help in Colonial Madras at Madras Literary Society.

He says that “It’s true even in the case of Madras; the underbelly of a town is its service sector. They keep the wheels of the habitation rolling. They build the towns, keep them healthy and work to keep them wealthy as well. But very few studies are done on the servants and the services they render to the British.”

The library which is having a collection of pictures has been arranged by Venkatesh through the years from various materials like books, postcards, and museum exhibits and a couple of them have been acquired.