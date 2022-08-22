Madras Week 2022

Madras Day: Minister Nehru felicitates school students

State Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru handing over certificates to Chennai Corporation school students
CHENNAI: State Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Minister KN Nehru felicitated Chennai Corporation school students who won in the competitions conducted to mark Chennai Day, on Monday.

"Painting, story telling, play and essay competitions were conducted among the Chennai Corporation school students to celebrate Chennai Day. The competitions were conducted in the theme of 'Our Chennai Our Pride'," a Chennai Corporation press release said.

In an event, the Minister handed over certificates and medals to the students who secured first three places in the four categories of the competitions.

