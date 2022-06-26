Those were the days: Royalty of Madras

CHENNAI: As a child, one would open his history textbook and learn of the Cholas, Mauryas, and the Mughals and the words would reflect the great tales of the kings and queens of the past, the wars they fought and the great deeds they did.

But cities were founded by the European traders — the East India Company were plutocracies to start with - ruled by company officials till Queen Victoria took over from them in 1857.

Surprisingly, there has been a lot of royalty associated with them, adding colour. But since Madras was a creation of the British East India Company, royalty was here only as friends or prisoners.

Three areas in Madras — George Town, Saidapet and Ashok Nagar —were renamed after kings.