    Madras HC restrains ECI from probing EPS's election as AIADMK general secretary

    In a General Council meeting held on July 11 in 2023, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended and OPS was expelled from the party and elevated as the interim General Secretary of the party

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Jan 2025 12:16 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-09 06:52:52  )
    Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami  

    CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the Election Commission of India (ECI) from proceeding with the probe of finding legality of electing Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the general secretary of AIADMK.

    Earlier this week, amid the ongoing tussle between expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) and Palaniswami over leadership, OPS filed a petition with the ECI seeking revoking of the 'Two Leaves' symbol allotment to EPS, claiming that the present leadership was operating illegally and did not have the authority to use the 'Two Leaves' symbol.

    In a General Council meeting held on July 11 in 2023, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended and OPS was expelled from the party and elevated as the interim General Secretary of the party.

    Since the passing away of former Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa, the party had had dual leadership with OPS and EPS leading it as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively.

    Meanwhile, OPS in his recent plea claimed that once the party leadership was selected by primary members, the leadership cannot be dissolved or invalidated by a special resolution of the general body for five years, as per a Thanthi TV report.

