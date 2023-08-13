Machetes replacing books pains me: Tamilisai on Nanguneri incident

MADURAI: Pained with the Nanguneri tragic incident, Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan shared her agony.

Talking to reporters about the incident at the airport in Thoothukudi, Tamilisai said, "It’s unfortunate that instead of carrying notebooks in their hands, students carried machetes to attack their school mates. More importantly we should trace the origins of such discord and root it out for over, she said. The governor rued instilling moral values not given its due importance in the academic affairs."

Tamilisai quoted data saying Tamil Nadu has around 40,000 students who failed in their subjects and 50,000 plus Two students did not even take up the Tamil exam and asked the government to pay attention to protect Tamil.

She added that nobody has imposed Hindi in Tamil Nadu, but the state government is politicising language differences.

Countering Chief Minister MK Stalin’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no right to pronounce the word ‘Tamil,’ Tamilisai said no Prime Minister other than Modi held the heritage of Tamil so high in the global forums.