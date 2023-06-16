Maamannan trailer: Mari Selvaraj's film promises to be an intriguing political drama

CHENNAI: The makers of director Mari Selvaraj's much-awaited film 'Maamannan', featuring actors Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, have now released the trailer of the film.

Taking to Twitter, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, which is producing the film, wrote, "The Emperor Arrives in Style! #MAAMANNAN #MaamannanTrailer out now - https://youtu.be/xWe03YByWEI See you in cinemas on June 29th @mari_selvaraj @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_ @KeerthyOfficial #Vadivelu @arrahman #FahadhFaasil @thenieswar @editorselva @dhilipaction @kabilanchelliah @SonyMusicSouth @NetflixIndia." (sic)

The trailer opens up with Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi standing next to each other on top of a hill, while Vadivelu narrates the ordeal of what he does in his life cutting back to flashes of what happens in the film. Vadivelu is then revealed to be the father of Udhayanidhi. Keerthy Suresh plays a communist in the film.

'Maamannan', is directed by Mari Selvaraj and is touted to be Udhay's last film before shifting his focus completely to politics. The film will see Fahadh and Vadivelu sharing the screen space for the first time. Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman scored the music for the film, while the cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar, and the editing is handled by Selva RK.