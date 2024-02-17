Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils 'Endwars' sequel at Chennai's first-ever Comic-Con

CHENNAI: Chennai's Comic Con India Festival 2024 witnessed an electrifying moment as renowned film director Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled a dual treat for comic enthusiasts - the gripping sequel, ‘Endwars: Volume 2 – Dark Conquest', and a trendsetting Tamil transcreation of ‘Endwars: The Chosen One - Volume 1’ titled ‘Irudhipor – Mannavan Oruvan’ by the versatile Madhan Karky.

At the helm of this epic saga is Amirtharaj Selvaraj, a multifaceted individual who seamlessly juggles roles as an engineer, entrepreneur, politician and Director of Queensland Theme Park. With an extraordinary ability to conceive and craft a world of science fiction and thrilling narratives, Amrithraj has emerged as the mastermind author behind the captivating Endwars universe. Fans of the Endwars series cheered for the promo song launch of the Tamil transcreation titled Veeraa and this will be available in all major OTT platforms.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj congratulated the talented team behind Endwars, including artist Saurab Chavan and co-writers Merilyn Jemimah and Victor Jayaraj.

He expressed his excitement about venturing into the realm of comics by stating, "Unveiling the compelling universe of 'Endwars has been a riveting experience. As a filmmaker, I am constantly drawn to narratives that push boundaries and resonate on a visceral level with audiences. 'Endwars' seamlessly combines the dynamism of cinematic storytelling with the immersive world of graphic novels, offering readers a unique blend of action, intrigue, and the genuine use of beautiful Tamil words. The sequel not only builds on the foundation laid by its predecessor but propels the narrative into uncharted territories, making it a must-read for enthusiasts. 'Irudhipor – Mannavan Oruvan' is a linguistic marvel, a trendsetter that uses innovative phonetics and sounds to create a captivating Tamil adaptation, opening the doors for more diverse storytelling in the language. This project has been a collaborative journey that celebrates the synergy between cinema and comics, and I am proud to be part of this groundbreaking moment in the 'Endwars' saga."

The man behind the Endwars universe, Author Amirthraj Selvaraj Srivaikundam MLA and Director – Queensland Amusement Park shared profound insights into the creative process. "Creating the world of Endwars has been a labour of love. As an author, I believe in pushing artistic boundaries, and the response from the Chennai Comic Con audience has been overwhelming. The sequel delves into a dystopian future, introducing readers to Commander Connorstone, alias Angelo, as he battles the formidable Global Domination Alliance (G.D.A) forces. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Lokesh Kanagaraj sir for his support in bringing the Endwars vision to life. The Tamil transcreation work by Madhan Karky has given his trademark touch in Tamil, making it accessible to a wider audience. 'Irudhipor – Mannavan Oruvan' is not just a translation; it's an immersive journey into the linguistic richness of Tamil storytelling."

Madhan Karky, noted lyricist and dialogue writer, shared his insights stating, "Embarking on the transcreation journey of 'Endwars: The Chosen One - Volume 1,' titled ‘Irudhipor – Mannavan Oruvan,’ has been an artistic odyssey filled with innovation and linguistic exploration. In crafting this Tamil rendition, we aimed not merely to translate but to breathe life into the narrative using the rich tapestry of Tamil phonetics and sounds. We wanted to create an immersive experience for readers, allowing them to delve into the first-ever sci-fi graphic thriller in Tamil. The endeavour was not just about conveying the storyline but preserving the essence of the original work while infusing a special connection with Tamil-speaking audiences. I am confident that 'Irudhipor – Mannavan Oruvan' will not only capture the imagination of comic enthusiasts but also pave the way for a new era in Tamil storytelling within the graphic novel genre. This journey has been a testament to the power of language in shaping narratives and connecting diverse audiences to the captivating world of 'Endwars.”

The book launch event at the Chennai Comic Con concluded with a stimulating crescendo, as attendees were treated to a sneak peek into the visually stunning artwork and compelling storyline of the Endwars saga.

The vibrant synergy between the talented team of artists, writers, and collaborators resonated throughout the venue, creating a palpable excitement among the comic book enthusiasts.

It was a rendezvous of creative minds and avid readers celebrating the captivating world of comics.

The culmination of the event was a book signing session, a momentous occasion where fans had the unique opportunity to meet Lokesh Kanagaraj in person and secure signed copies of both books.

The Endwars saga, with its gripping sequel and trendsetting Tamil transcreation, has solidified its place as a trailblazer in the world of sci-fi graphic novels, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of readers and setting the stage for exciting possibilities in the ever-evolving landscape of comic culture.

'Endwars: The Chosen One' is an epic sci-fi fantasy comic series that weaves stories of intrigue, mythology, and high-stakes adventure. Amritharaj Selvaraj has masterfully crafted a narrative that resonates with readers of all ages, transporting them to a universe where destinies are forged, alliances are tested, and heroes emerge in the face of adversity.

The success of "Endwars” is a testament to the author's ability to captivate audiences and keep them engaged in a larger-than-life imaginary world.

The eagerly awaited sequel promises to delve deeper into the mysteries of this captivating universe, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.