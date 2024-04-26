Your vote will decide whether next government: Rahul Gandhi to voters amid Phase 2 polling

NEW DELHI: Amid polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that these elections are going to decide the fate of the country adding that each vote will decide whether the next government will be of "a few billionaires" or of 140 crore Indians.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "My dear countrymen! Today is the second phase of this historic election which is going to decide the fate of the country. Your vote will decide whether the next government will be of 'a few billionaires' or of '140 crore Indians'. Therefore, it is the duty of every citizen to step out of their homes today and become a 'soldier of the Constitution' and vote to protect democracy."

Voting began at 7 am on Friday. The Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4. According to the Election Commission of India, 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories are set to go for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Initially, 89 constituencies were scheduled to go to polls today.

However, the EC later announced that the voting in Madhya Pradesh's Betul would not take place during the second phase due to the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate. Kerala has the highest number of constituencies as all 20 seats will poll today, followed by Karnataka with 14 seats.

The other states that will go to poll on Friday include Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tripura, and Manipur. The poll for the Jammu parliamentary seat will also be held on Friday. As many as 1202 candidates, including 1098 males and 102 females are in the fray. There are 8.08 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters among the electorates who will decide the fate of candidates.

As many as 5,929 third-gender electors will also exercise their franchise in the second phase of polls. The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase election will be held on May 7.