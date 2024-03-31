With campaigning at peak, demand for charter flights rises

CHENNAI: Private airline companies have set up booking centres (stalls) at airports and hotels to aid politicos in hiring charter flights for use in Lok Sabha election campaign.



During the elections it is common sight to witness politicians using charter flights for travelling to various places to ensure unhindered campaigning.

During the 2021 Assembly election, most of them hired charter flights for their campaigns. Similarly, now with another round of elections around, the airline companies have set up stalls in the airport to facilitate booking for charter planes.

The charter flights are mostly used by political leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Hassan, and many of the Union ministers visiting Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry for the election campaign.

The normal tariff for these charter flights starts from Rs 1,017 per minute for a six-seater flight, Rs 3,270 for a seven-seater flight, and Rs 7,194 for 14-seater flight.

There are also delux flights available at cost of Rs 1,235 per minute for a 6-seater and Rs 3,415 for an 8-seater and Rs 5,232 for 9-seater flights. Helicopters are also available at Rs 2,543 per minute.

Political leaders of BJP and Congress parties are expected to visit Tamil Nadu in the upcoming days for campaigning and most of them could opt for charter flights. Stalls have also been set up in various star hotels for bookings.