Walk to vote, urges Puducherry DEO promoting ‘green elections’

PUDUCHERRY: The District Election Officer A Kulothungan on Saturday appealed to voters in Puducherry to walk to their polling stations to cast their vote on April 19.

Kulothungan asked voters to avoid cars or two-wheelers to further the goal of ‘carbon neutrality’ and ‘green election.’ Addressing the participants of a cycle rally organised jointly by the election department and a private organisation to generate awareness, the DEO said that the ‘walk to vote’ concept could set a precedent and be a path-breaking effort for the country as a whole.

The Department of Elections here has designed a logo exclusively to highlight the theme of ‘walk to vote’ and the logo was launched recently in the presence of around 500 first time women voters.

An official source added that a sample survey would be conducted on the poll day (April 19) to ascertain the number of voters who adopted the walk to vote strategy.