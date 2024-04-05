‘Vote to free nation from Modi’s tyranny’

MADURAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi appealed to the people to consider the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as a tool to help India earn yet another freedom and cast their votes for the Congress-DMK led INDIA bloc.

Seeking votes for Manickam Tagore, Congress candidate, sitting MP from Virudhunagar and SuVenkatesan, CPM candidate and sitting MP from Madurai on Thursday, Kanimozhi asserted that the DMK and Congress have paved a potential path to victory of INDIA bloc in the LS polls.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Kanimozhi said under the dictatorial political regime led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two CMs of various states were arrested and jailed and several MPs suspended from Parliament. During the decade of Modi’s tyrannical rule, several political leaders in power and officials were punished for no reasons. If this is the case, then what could be the situation of the common people and traders bullied in the name of GST, she asked.

CM can arrange Tamil classes for Modi: Kani

When parts of TN were affected by natural disasters, Modi seldom bothered to visit. But, since elections are round the corner, he started frequenting the state. She further said since Modi’s love for Tamil language is boundless, CM MK Stalin could help Modi to learn Tamil and he could well learn to speak Tamil when he found himself free after the LS polls were over.