Veda padasalai teacher attacked for anti-DMK campaign in Thanjavur district

TIRUCHY: A teacher from Veda padasalai in Thanjavur was attacked by an unidentified gang for reportedly seeking votes against DMK. On Monday, BJP and the PMK cadres staged a protest demanding action against the miscreants.

Seetharaman Sastri has been running Sri Vidya Gurukulam at Kalancherri in Thanjavur district and he had reportedly circulated an audio appealing the voters from Brahmin community to back the BJP and had reportedly abused DMK and DK for anti-Brahmin stand.

The audio had gone viral locally.

On Sunday morning, during his walk, he was stopped by two unidentified persons and was abused and reportedly manhandled. Subsequently, Seetharaman lodged an online complaint.

On Monday, Mayiladuthurai PMK candidate MaKa Stalin along with BJP functionaries visited Seetharaman and subsequently, the PMK and BJP cadres approached the Ammapettai police and staged a protest.

Papanasam DSP Ashok held talks with them and assured of action against the culprits.