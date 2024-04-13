Begin typing your search...

VCK and BJP campaign at same locations

While hardly a week left for the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu, the parties have accelerated their campaign and do not want to skip any spot in the segment during their tour and sometimes it had a clash of events and police used to have a difficult time to ensure peaceful passing of the event.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 April 2024 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-12 22:30:54.0  )
Thol Thirumavalavan campaigning at Melanikuzhi in Meensurutti on Friday

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed in Ariyalur on Friday after VCK and BJP candidates for Chidambaram constituency preferred to campaign on the same place and heavy police force was deployed to avert any untoward incidents as both the parties attempted to exhibit their strength.

The Chidambaram VCK candidate Thol Thirumavalavan scheduled his campaign in and around Meensurutti on Friday and the extreme opposite BJP candidate P Karthiyayini, too, had chosen the same place for campaigning.

Tamil NaduAriyalurBJP candidatesChidambaram constituencyMeensuruttiLok Sabha election
