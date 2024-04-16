Two political debutants take on Congress veteran in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: Even as the sitting MP of the constituency Manickam Tagore seems confident about a win against rival contenders making their political debut in the Virudhunagar constituency, struggling industries in the region poses a challenge to the incumbent.

Pitted against Congress candidate, who served two terms and contesting for a fourth time from Virudhunagar are V Vijaya Prabhakaran (DMDK), who relies much on the vote base of AIADMK and Radhikaa Sarathkumar who pins hope on her popularity as an actor, caste identity as the seat has considerable voters from her caste (Nadar) and the strength of BJP and its allies.

Even though 27 candidates are in the fray in the Virudhunagar LS constituency, which also covers neighbouring Madurai district’s Tiruparankundram and Tirumangalam Assembly seats, the major battle is between the Congress, AIADMK and BJP candidates.

However, issues facing the industries in this seat make it tough for the sitting candidate to meet stakeholders. The cracker and match industry is the mainstay of this region, apart from a strong trading market. The delay in construction of the much-awaited AIIMS Hospital at Thoppur, Madurai has topped the priority list of Manickam Tagore, as it pins down the BJP, which has ruled at the Centre for the last 10 years.

Vijaya Prabhakaran, who depends on the familiarity of late actor-politician Vijayakant, promises more development for the betterment of Virudhunagar.

Meanwhile Radhikaa appeals to voters to send her to the Parliament so that she could bring in development projects, making it loud and clear that BJP is going to form the government at the Centre. Apart from her popularity, the influence of her husband Sarath Kumar, who merged his party Samathuva Makkal Katchi with BJP, is an added advantage for Radhikaa.

However, the industrial sector in Virudhunagar district is posing some tough questions to the aspirants. Manufacturing industries are on the wane, laments PN Deva, Virudhunagar district secretary of CITU. Prominent industries dealing with fireworks, matches and printing are weighed down by the GST, leading to a shrink in employment. Especially the ban on using barium nitrate, a key chemical for fireworks, is seen as an impediment to growth.





The matches industry is dying, said S Lakshmanan, president, of Tamil Nadu Matches Manufacturing Association in Sattur. The cigarette lighter is killing the industry, he said. The long pending demand for imposing a ban on cigar lighters remains unmet, he lamented. The match industry, which employs two lakh workers directly and over a lakh indirectly, would go extinct within two years, he said.



Many locals have been disappointed to wait so long for the railway project to link Madurai–Thoothukudi via Aruppukottai and Vilathikulam. When materialised, the rail network would help powerloom sector making it emerge as a textile hub, locals said.

President of Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai said the airport in the city should be upgraded to international status, which is going to help the entire south Tamil Nadu, including Virudhunagar. Air connectivity should be improved to facilitate farmers to export their produce and motivate investors to start industrial units in the South of Tamil Nadu, he added.