TNCC prez Selvaperunthagai calls on Kamal Haasan to get him campaign for Congress

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday called on Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan, apparently, to lure the actor to campaign for the Congress candidates in the state.

Kamal Haasan, who launches his poll campaign from Erode on Friday, has not included the Congress constituencies in his itinerary so far.

The itinerary released by the DMK headquarters few days ago, only covered the constituencies of the DMK, Left parties, VCK and even the lone seat contested by the MDMK.

However, the tour schedule planned for the actor from March 29 to April 16 did not comprise even a single Congress seat for reasons known only to the actor, who announced that he would campaign for the INDIA bloc in return for a Rajya Sabha nomination from the DMK next year. It was in this backdrop that the TNCC president on Tuesday called on Kamal Haasan, ostensibly, to urge the actor to muster support for the actor.

Reacting to a query on the possibility of the actor and Rahul Gandhi sharing the dais during the poll campaign, Selvaperunthagai said, "There is a possibility. It is being worked out. Brother Kamal Haasan is a person respected by our leader Rahul Gandhi."

Meanwhile, leaders in the INDIA bloc admitted that the conspicuous absence of the Congress constituencies in Kamal's itinerary was not an oversight but deliberate neglect on the part of the actor.