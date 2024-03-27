TN farmers to campaign for INDIA

TIRUCHY: Expressing their displeasure against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who failed to double their income, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam decided to campaign for the INDIA bloc in all the 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The State Committee meeting of the Sangam was held in Thanjavur recently in which the state president P Shanmugam presided over it. While speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said, for the past 10 years, the BJP-led union government had not fulfilled the promises given to the farmers.

“The price hike had affected the living standards of the commonmen while the prices of fertilisers had increased too high and the agricultural activities were under threat and imposing of GST for the farm related commodities had affected the farmers from the entire country,” he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s assurance of MSP for farm produce as per MS Swaminathan, the sangam president said the promise was not yet fulfilled. This apart, the major promise of doubling the income of farmers is yet to be materialised.

“Instead of doubling our income, the Prime Minister has forced us to be the bonded labourers of Corporate companies,” he said.

In order to express the displeasure over the BJP led union government, the association members would tour across the state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and campaign for INDIA bloc candidates, he added.