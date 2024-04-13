TN BJP leader comes down heavily on CM

CHENNAI: State BJP on Friday took a ‘Countdown’ dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin. Condemning Stalin for his countdown remarks against PM Modi, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said Stalin cannot deceive the Tamil Nadu people all the time.

“Fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Stalin is muttering something without knowing what he is talking about every day against PM Modi. The DMK will never get a deposit even in one Lok Sabha constituency if it contests without any alliance,” Prasad said in a statement.

“Stalin, when you run a party which does not have the courage to face elections alone, are you not ashamed to criticise the BJP?” questioned Prasad.

Pointing out the infrastructure developments of Tamil Nadu, the BJP state spokesperson said Tamil Nadu is the state that has benefited the most from all the schemes of the AB Vajpayee and Modi regime.

Accusing the ruling DMK for the people’s sufferings during the Tamil Nadu floods, the saffron party spokesperson said Stalin’s non-functional DMK government is the reason for the flooded Chennai and flood affected Southern Tamil Nadu.

“The rebellion against Modi built by the DMK during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is now gone. On the other hand, the Modi wave is also sweeping Tamil Nadu. Stalin gloats, telling himself that defeat is certain, “ Prasad said, adding that on April 19, the people of Tamil Nadu will teach a befitting lesson to Stalin who is criticising and spreading lies against PM Modi.

He further said, due to Prime Minister Modi’s frequent visits, the victory of the BJP-led NDA alliance in the Lok Sabha polls is bright and will put an end to succession politics in Tamil Nadu.