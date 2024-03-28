TN added over 4.36 lakh voters in past two months

CHENNAI: Over 4.36 lakh persons have enrolled as voters in the State in the last two months – between January 23 and March 27 – taking the total number of voters to 6.23 crore. With this, the number of first-time voters has breached 10 lakh. The State goes to poll on April 19.

The Election Commission has continued the process of enrolling eligible persons in the electoral roll after the special summary revision of the photo electoral roll. The exercise took the total number of electorates from 6.18 crore to 6.23 crore, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Sahoo said the flying and static surveillance teams have seized cash to the tune of Rs 33.31 crore and confiscated precious metals (gold jewellery) worth Rs 33.35 crore and liquor bottles, and drugs/narcotics worth Rs 3.02 crore.