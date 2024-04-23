TMC urges EC to relax model code

COIMBATORE: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) on Monday demanded the Election Commission to relax Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Tamil Nadu and in states, where the Lok Sabha polls have got over in the first phase.

The MCC will be in place until results are declared on June 4, until then the entire government machinery will be in a state of defunct.

“Until then the weekly grievance meetings, monthly farmer’s grievance meetings, government events, new projects, announcements and people welfare initiatives could not be executed because of the MCC norms. It is not fair to implement MCC in states where polls have ended,” said M Yuvaraja, president of TMC (Youth Wing).

Further, Yuvaraja said that poor people, who are dependent on the government for welfare aid will be affected, if the administration is curtailed for 45 days in the state.