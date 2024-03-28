Time to end BJP’s social injustice: CM

MADURAI: Access to social justice is in peril under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to undo the decade of social injustice caused to the community, Chief Minister MK Stalin sought people to cast their votes for Congress-DMK led INDI Alliance (INDIA).

He was garnering support for the contestants Manickam Tagore (sitting Congress MP from Virudhunagar), and Rani Srikumar (DMK candidate for Tenkasi), at a rally near Krishnankovil in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday evening.

While our country’s stalwarts strived for social justice, equality, and reservation in education and employment, the Modi-led NDA government committed injustice to all. “To prevent the oppressed section from pursuing education, the Union government, which never accepts the progress of the BC, MBC, and SC/ST community, has come up with the new National Education Policy, NEET and also imposed Hindi and Sanskrit languages against the interest of Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister said.

Despite repeated demands for caste based census, the Centre has ignored it. Hence, Stalin said the BJP government is not only the enemy of the minorities but also of the majority community. Citing these, the Chief Minister said DMK delivers governance based on the principle of social justice. Dravida Iyakkam was formed to ensure that the government upheld the rights of all people in the society.

When social justice was in peril, Thanthai Periyar EV Ramasamy, former social activist and former chief minister CN Annadurai protested and took the issue with former President Jawaharlal Nehru. In a subsequent call, first constitution amendment was mandated by Dravida Iyakkam.

“Recalling the days of yore,” he said the ‘Neethi Katchi’ was instrumental in the pursuit to improve education and to provide employment in the State.

Former chief minister K Kamaraj upheld the virtues of social justice and introduced the noon meal scheme to encourage students to stay focused on education. Striking a similar, Stalin took pride, saying the free breakfast scheme was implemented and 16 lakh students are benefitting.

Further criticising the NDA, he said that the Modi-led government allied with central agencies including ED, IT, and CBI to conceal its corruption.

Coming down heavily on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami as ‘spineless’, Stalin said EPS went hand in hand with the BJP-led NDA and ceded the rights of the State. Stalin said people would never believe in BJP and AIADMK. Further, he said the Centre failed to curb illegal imports of crackers from China, spoiling livelihoods of cracker manufacturers here.