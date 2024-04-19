This LS polls will change perception that BJP is strong only in specific regions, says Vanathi Srinivasan

COIMBATORE: BJP Mahila Morcha President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that the Lok Sabha polls will change the perception that BJP is stronger in only specific regions of Tamil Nadu.

“This poll results will prove that both rural and urban areas show the same level of support to BJP. We are also confident that Lotus will bloom in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. That too, K Annamalai will secure a victory with a margin of several lakh votes,” she said to the media after casting her vote.

Further, she also said traditionally Coimbatore is a stronghold of BJP.

“Our vote bank and support have grown manifold. During campaigns in the last three weeks, all sections of the society including youth, elderly people and farmers expressed their love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and desire for an honest rule in Tamil Nadu, similar to the centre by BJP,” she added.