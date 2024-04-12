This LS polls is an ideological battle, says Rahul Gandhi

COIMBATORE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed this Lok Sabha polls as an ideological war between those who wanted to protect the constitution and democracy and those trying to destroy them.



Addressing an election campaign, by sharing the dais with Chief Minister MK Stalin in Coimbatore, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP is systematically attacking democracy using agencies like CBI, ED and Income Tax (IT).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no right to treat these agencies as his personal properties. This Lok Sabha polls is going to be an ideological battle between those who want to protect the constitution and democracy and those attacking it. Soon a storm is going to hit the nation to eject Modi,” he said.

Alleging that the BJP is trying to impose one nation, one leader and one language policy, Rahul said Tamil farmers are starving, youth are unemployed, GST and demonetization has crippled economy.

“The people of Tamil Nadu should know from Modi, Adani and RSS as ‘why are you attacking our language, history and tradition?” Modi comes to Tamil Nadu to say he likes dosa, but insults Tamil language and culture. Nobody cares whether you like dosa or vada. But people care whether you like Tamil language and history and what have you done for the future of this country and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

On the electoral bond scheme, Rahul Gandhi said it is the biggest act of corruption by anyone. “Modi’s genius gets visible in it. A company is inquired by the CBI, ED and IT and a few days later, the firm pays money to BJP and the case gets closed. It is called extortion. The BJP also gets a cut from businessmen for large contracts in highways and mines,” he said.

Rahul said India of today is more unequal than it was during the British as almost 83 per cent of youth are unemployed in the country. The policies of Modi and Adani have created two India’s- one with billionaires and other with poor people,” he said.