Thanthi TV LS poll survey: In battle for 2nd spot, AIADMK leads in vote share but 0 seats; BJP ahead in Vellore

CHENNAI: The State-ruling DMK and allies are in a commanding position against the rivals, AIADMK and BJP, in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said the pre-poll survey commissioned by the Thanthi TV.



As per the survey, DMK-led INDIA block is expected to win more than 30 of the 40 seats, but the AIADMK and partners are likely to draw a naught. The opposition major is ahead of its ally-turned-bitter foe BJP in terms of voteshare but the Saffron party has a better chance of winning one seat. The remaining are too close to call, it said.

NDA candidate AC Shanmugham is marginally ahead of DMK’s sitting MP Kathir Anand in Vellore, while the contest is tight at Perambalur where senior DM leader KN Nehru’s son Arun Nehru is slightly ahead of sitting MP TR Parivendhar of NDA.

Another seat where the BJP is among the top contender is Tirunelveli, where Nainar Nagendran MLA is fighting a tough battle with the Congress rival.

Incidentally, BJP State unit president K Annamalai is trailing behind DMK and AIADMK, said the survey. Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who is contesting from Ramanathapuram as an independent candidate, is trailing behind IUML candidate Navas Kani, it added.

Going by the survey results, the AIADMK is marginally ahead in Kallakurichi where it has fielded former MLA Kumaraguru.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and party general secretary D Ravikumar contesting from Chidambaram and Villupuram reserved seats, respectively, are comfortably leading despite contesting on the Pot symbol.