Tasmac outlet closure row lands Udhay in trouble with women voters

CHENNAI: A commotion broke out at the DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin’s campaign meeting as some women voters had a heated exchange with him over the closure of Tasmac retail outlets.

During his election campaign on Saturday at Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district (Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency), the Stalin Junior talked about the DMK candidate G Selvam by a margin of 5 lakh votes, listing out his government’s achievements in the last three years. Interrupting this, a section of women voters shouted at Udhayanidhi, saying that the government should first close all the Tasmac outlets which are against the livelihood of the people.

Shocked over the issue, the DMK minister said, “in 2016, the then DMK president M Karunanidhi made an election promise that if DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu, Tasmac outlets would be closed. But did you vote? Who did you vote for and who did you make as the Chief Minister? Did they say they are closing Tasmac outlets?”

Countering Udhayanidhi’s arguments, the women voters said, “We are demanding you to shut all the Tasmac retail outlets. We hope that you will shut down all of them.”

As the campaign went on, Udhayanidhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he often comes to Tamil Nadu and plays election dramas.

“You (voters) don’t be fooled by him. When the Prime Minister is asked about the AIIMS hospital, the ‘Paadham Thaangi’ Palaniswami gets angry. From this, it is clear that both of them are fake. He said, “DMK men will not sleep until we send the Union fascist BJP regime home.”

Udhyanidhi urged cadre that on June 3, late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s 101st birthday, they should ensure victory in all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies. He wanted them to deliver it as a birth anniversary gift for the late leader.