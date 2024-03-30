Taluk bifurcation: Residents threaten to boycott election

TIRUCHY: Three revenue villages that were merged with the Thiruvonam taluk in Thanjavur decided to boycott the Lok Sabha election and displayed the banners across the villages on Friday.

It is said, the villages of Vattathikottai, Kollukadu, Ukkadai, Bheemapuram, Edayathi south and north were bifurcated from Pattukkottai taluk and merged with newly established Thiruvonam taluk.

However, the residents opposed the government decision of merging as they had to travel more than 30 kms to Thiruvonam for their needs. They said that they wanted to continue in the Pattukkottai taluk as all the offices were situated in the same premises.

Demanding to withdraw the decision, they staged a series of protests but the officials failed to pay attention to their demands and so they decided to boycott the election.

Subsequently, the villages like Vattathikottai, Edayathi South and North organised a struggle committee who displayed posters across the villages about the boycott of the election and the officials conducting inquiry.