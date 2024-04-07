Talk responsibly with evidence, EPS tells Stalin

TIRUCHY: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday asked Chief Minister MK Stalin to prove on what grounds, the AIADMK destroyed the state so that he can give a fitting reply.

Campaigning in favour of AIADMK Tiruchy candidate P Karuppiah, Palaniswami said, Chief Minister Stalin has been spreading wrong information about the AIADMK rule. “Your are the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and you should speak with more responsibility and should prove the charges,” he said.

He pointed out that the AIADMK gave a golden rule in Tamil Nadu for the past 10 years, but within three years of the government, DMK had amassed debt to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh crore. “The people are aware of it and are asking you. It is your responsibility to respond to the people,” Palaniswami said.

EPS asked Stalin and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to speak the truth. He charged that the duo have been spreading false information against the AIADMK wherever they address and asked not to level fake charges against them as they have brought too many developmental projects for the people. “But you stopped several schemes, including priceless laptops, gold for thali and various other pro people schemes,” he charged.

Meanwhile, the LoP claimed that CM Stalin is an unlucky person and charged that he had proclaimed that Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister during 2019 Lok Sabha polls but the Congress even lost their opposition party status after the results. “Even Nitish Kumar who played the key role for the INDIA bloc, jumped camp and joined the BJP alliance after Stalin entered into the alliance,” he added.

EPS also said that the Chief Minister lost faith in the people and so he has been hiding behind the INDIA bloc to face the elections, he said.

He said that the DMK was involved in the Himalayan scam of 2G spectrum and even both the then minister A Raja and MP Kanimozhi went to prison even during the Congress rule. This brought shame on Tamil Nadu.

“So you (Stalin) are not eligible to blame AIADMK for corruption. We discharged the duty by the divine blessings of MGR and Jaya,” he said and asked Chief Minister Stalin to speak with responsibility and prove the charges levelled against AIADMK so that they could give him a fitting reply.