Take action against Anita: BJP to CEO

CHENNAI: Taking exception to State Fisheries Minister and senior DMK leader Anita Radhakrishnan’s alleged “disparaging” words recently in the poll campaign against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tamil Nadu BJP urged CEO to take action against the former for his remarks.

“It is imperative to note that the vile attack against Modi was spelt out in the very presence of the sitting MP of Tuticorin Kanimozhi and other leaders of the DMK, who presided the meeting meant for the campaign in her constituency”, a letter on last Sunday by the BJP’s state vice president Karu Nagarajan to the CEO alleged.

Stating that an English-subtitled video of the “disgusting” statement by the Minister was attached for the consideration of the CEO, the BJP leader said requested CEO to take stringent action.

Also a recent letter, undersigned by senior BJP leaders including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Vinod Tawde, Om Pathak and Sanjay Mayukh, the party urged the EC to file FIR against Anitha. “Ban any further circulation of video titled ‘Modi’s Lies’ and book or any such material, not based on facts and violative of EC’s direction”, the complaint said.