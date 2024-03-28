Star Candidate: L Murugan / BJP

CHENNAI: Loganathan Murugan, a first Union Minister from the Scheduled Community of Arunthathiyar is one of the key candidates from Tamil Nadu to look for in the April 19 Lok Sabha elections.

Born to a Telugu-speaking Arunthathiyar duo, Loganathan and L Varudammal on May 29, 1977, in a Konur village of Namakkal district, Murugan pursued his Law course at Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law College in Chennai, as well as his master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Madras.

Unlike other Dalit law students, Murugan was inspired by Hindutva philosophy and started his political career with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student wing of RSS and later moved to Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh in 1997.

Murugan has practised law for at least 15 years and also served as the Standing Counsel to the Government of India at Madras High Court and he has testified as a lawyer for the BJP in several trials.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, Murugan contested from Rasipuram Assembly Constituency on a BJP ticket and got only 1,800 votes.

From 2017 to 2020, When Murugan served as the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), he issued a notice to DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli on a Panchami Land issue.

On March 12, 2020, he was made president of the TN BJP unit and led a Vel Yatra across TN in 2020 and he gained four MLAs for BJP in the 2011 Assembly elections.

During the Cabinet reshuffle, Murugan was appointed as the MoS for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in 2021 July.