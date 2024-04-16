Star candidate: Durai Vaiko/ MDMK

TIRUCHY: It is an irony that a party, which was launched opposing nepotism in politics, has fielded a candidate who is the son of its founder. Durai Vaiko, son of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder and general secretary Vaiko, not only shoulders the hopes of his ageing father, but also the thousands of followers. As part of INDIA bloc, MDMK has fielded Durai in Tiruchy constituency.

Born in 1972, Durai Vaiko was appointed as principal secretary of the party in October 2021 after the health of his father started deteriorating. Since then his political journey has not been as smooth as he would have liked. He had to face the criticism about his sudden plunge into politics from the world of business. Questions were directed towards him whenever and wherever he happened to meet the press.

He says that the party, which had lost its ‘Top’ symbol and made to contest under DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol in earlier elections, made him take over the party reins to revive it. When he broke down in an election meeting in front of DMK Ministers, he reminded his father, who would break down while addressing the cadre as soon as touched upon sensitive subjects.

If the debutant wins the Tiruchy seat, the party may reclaim its Top symbol and turn tides. With DMK strongmen like KN Nehru on its side, Durai and his party has a huge chance of winning the election and if possible save the crumbling party lines. Prior to his political plunge, Durai Vaiko was a businessman and also runs a real estate firm.