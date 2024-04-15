Stalin is gripped with fever of defeat, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on Sunday said Chief Minister MK Stalin has been continuously targeting AIADMK as he is gripped with ‘fever’ of defeat.

Addressing a public meeting in Attur in Salem to seek votes for Kallakurichi Lok Sabha candidate R Kumaraguru, the AIADMK leader said even if thousands of Stalins come, AIADMK could not be decimated.

“The DMK thought of breaking, curtailing and destroying the AIADMK. But AIADMK is a powerful party and only those trying to destroy it will disappear. Even if DMK foists as many cases, the AIADMK will face them legally,” he said.

Referring to the Sterlite shootout on protesters, Palaniswami blamed the DMK for instigating the violence resulting in police firing. “A day before the incident, the AIADMK government had enforced section 144 in Thoothukudi district. But a DMK MLA led a rally in violation and instigated the violence. It was the DMK which instigated innocent people and created a law and order situation,” he said.

Delving further on the issue, Palaniswami said it was during the DMK rule, the state government gave 86 acres for expansion of Sterlite firm and allowed investments for Rs 1,500 crore.

“The whole issue started during the DMK rule. But the AIADMK government took efforts to shut them down. When the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) received applications for renewal from Sterlite, the AIADMK refused to give its nod,” he said.

Targeting the DMK over similar shootouts in the past, the AIADMK leader said 14 farmers were gunned down across Tamil Nadu in 1972, when they protested demanding to reduce power tariff by one paisa per unit. And, 17 Manjolai labourers died as they jumped into Thamirabarani river fearing for their lives in 1999 during DMK rule.

Blaming the DMK for failing to implement any of its poll promises, Palaniswami said this Lok Sabha polls is to end the dynasty politics of DMK. “The Congress-DMK brought NEET, but AIADMK is fighting till now to stop the entrance examination. The DMK has failed to control the price of essential commodities,” he said.