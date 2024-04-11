Stalin govt most inactive in TN history, slams Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday accused the DMK government of being the most inactive in the history of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the public meeting in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore, the BJP state president made a sarcastic remark that a ‘golden award’ could be given for DMK for being the most inactive government in the political history. “Women are tense over the worst ever rule in the 70 years of political history. As far as DMK is concerned, the party enacts a drama with alliance parties for 10 days during polls and stages another drama by distributing its earned money to people for next 10 days,” he said.

Referring to remarks by Chief Minister MK Stalin likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a migratory bird that visits a sanctuary during season, the BJP leader said Modi works for 142 crore people by considering them as one family.

“Therefore, the PM visits Tamil Nadu frequently with love like a bird and to find shelter among us. But, Stalin resembles a puppet Chief Minister who convenes a meeting in Delhi, if South Tamil Nadu gets flooded and visits Chennai after four day of floods,” he said. Annamalai also posed a series of questions to CM Stalin on the social media, quoting his early post on PM.

“Will Stalin be aware of the fact that the DMK, which is contesting in just 21 seats, cannot save even a dead end road in Tamil Nadu, not India? During the 2021 election, DMK made 511 poll promises, do you (Stalin) have the courage to tell the people how many of them have been fulfilled? You must clarify which minorities in India are affected by the CAA,” he asked.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said that the scheduled class people are feeling unsafe, since DMK formed the government. “The DMK is running the state with drugs and considers corruption as its lifeline,” he said.