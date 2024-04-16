Southern Railway to run special trains from Tambaram to Kanniyakumari to clear polling day rush. Check details here:

CHENNAI: Southern Railways announces special trains to be operated to clear extra rush during elections in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu will go polling on April 19, and results for the 18th Lok Sabha polls will be out on June 4.

Here is the list of special train and their routes:

*Train No. 06001/06002 Tambaram - Kanniyakumari - Tambaram Superfast leave Tambaram at 16.45 hrs on 18th and 20th April, 2024 (Thursday & Saturday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 04.40 hrs, the next day(2 Services)

*In return direction Train No. 06002 Kanniyakumari -Tambaram Superfast Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 20.30 hrs on 19th and 21st April, 2024 (Friday & Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 09.20 hrs, the next day (2 Services)

Coach Composition: 2- AC Three Tier Coaches, 19- Sleeper Class Coaches & 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans

The details of timings and stoppages of Train No. 06001/06002 Tambaram Kanniyakumari - Tambaram Superfast Specials are as follows

*Train No. 06003 Chennai Egmore Coimbatore Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 16.25 hrs on 18th and 20th April, 2024 (Thursday and Saturday) and reach Coimbatore at 08.20 hrs, the next day (2 Services)

*In return direction Train No. 06004 Coimbatore Chennai Egmore Special will leave Coimbatore at 20.40 hrs on 19th and 21st April, 2024 (Friday & Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 10.05 hrs, the next day (2 Services)

Coach Composition: 2- AC Three Tier Coaches, 7- Sleeper Class Coaches, 7- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans

The details of timings and stoppages of Train No. 06003/06004 Chennai Egmore Coimbatore - Chennai Egmore Specials are as follows