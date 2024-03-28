Ryot files papers, says TN, Centre cheated us

TIRUCHY: Claiming that both the State and the Central governments failed to fulfill the promises given to them, the farmers’ association member filed his papers for the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency after coming in a rally with crops on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association fielded a farmer Senthil Kumar from Thanjavur to contest from Thanjavur constituency. The association claimed that both the State and the Central governments had failed to fulfill the promises given to them during the election.

They said that they have been seeking an MSP recommended by MS Swaminathan for the crops, compensation for the crop damage and the waiver of crop loans. They also said that the Chief Minister promised them of Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne of sugarcane during his election campaign but he has not fulfilled the promises so far.

Similarly, the Prime Minister promised to double the income of farmers but has not so far been fulfilled. “If a farmers’ representative is elected, he would represent the demands in the House and so we have decided to field the candidate”, said the farmers’ association leader PR Pandian who led the rally. Earlier, the candidate Senthil Kumar came in a procession from TANTEX roundabout and reached the Collectorate by a tractor with paddy and sugarcane crops.