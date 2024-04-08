RSS condemns CPI-M for spreading slanders; demands apology

CHENNAI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday condemned the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for spreading slanders about the Sangh and demanded an unconditional apology over their false propaganda against the Sangh.

Refuting the allegation of establishing a new office of the RSS in New Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore made by the CPI(M) central committee member U Vasuki, the RSS said, "We strongly condemn the false propaganda which is being spread without any evidence."

"Anti-social elements continue to spread rumours and slanders about RSS. They take advantage of the fact that the RSS does not respond to such slurs and continue to engage in hate propaganda. CPM's central committee member U Vasuki has spread a baseless slander that a huge office space is being built by the RSS at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore in Delhi. This has been posted on the official pages of the Marxist party," the RSS statement read.

Further, the Hindu-Nationalist outfit warned that a defamation suit will be filed in the Court against the Marxist party and Vasuki if they do not issue an unconditional apology over their false propaganda.