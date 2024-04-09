Rs 4 cr seizure from Nainar a conspiracy, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday termed the seizure of Rs 4 crore from the associates of the party’s Tirunelveli candidate Nainar Nagendran as a conspiracy by the opposition parties.

Nainar’s name has been dragged into this conspiracy web, said Annamalai while addressing the media in Coimbatore. “Nainar has clarified that he has no link to the money seizure issue. The Election Commission and flying squad officials should hold a detailed investigation and take prompt action against those involved,” he added.

Accusing the ruling party of giving gold earrings and Rs 2,000 to those above 85 years of age, who cast their vote for DMK in Coimbatore, Annamalai said, “DMK has no rights to speak on money distribution to voters.”

Slamming Chief Minister MK Stalin over his announcement on building an international cricket stadium in Coimbatore, Annamalai said the district lacks proper roads and has poor waste management policies. “It will be one among the fake poll promises by DMK. The BJP’s proposal to provide basic sports equipment and develop better sports grounds in ‘mother villages’ in each panchayat under the Khelo India scheme has been welcomed by people,” he said, adding, “How many villages did the Chief Minister visit in the last 33 months. He should release a white paper. But he will be visiting Spain, Dubai, and foreign countries. Why is the DMK scared over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu?”

On MNM leader Kamal Haasan’s statement that Nagpur will be made India’s capital if NDA wins, Annamalai remarked saying Kamal should be given a psychiatrist counseling.